Attacks on Iran: This is how the world reacted

Man holds the Iranian imperial flag in Brussels. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times.

The United States and Israel have launched strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to vow a strong response and retaliate with missile attacks aimed at Israel.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry promised to respond “firmly” to the airstrikes, which Iranian state television described as an “aggression” by the “Zionist regime.” Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has been confirmed safe by the Iranian state news agency Irna.

Russia condemned the strikes, with Dmitri Medvedev, former president and current deputy secretary of the Security Council, stating on Telegram that the US has showcased its “true face,” suggesting past negotiations were merely a façade.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, asserted the country would not be “dragged” into the conflict, voicing concerns about Hezbollah’s potential involvement. “We will not allow anyone to jeopardise our security or unity,” Salam said on social media.

Australia backed the US action, supporting measures to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated that Iran’s nuclear programme represents an ongoing threat to global security.

The UK called for restraint, expressing concerns over a broader regional conflict. A government spokesperson stressed that Britain has strengthened defensive capabilities in the area to safeguard its interests and protect British nationals.

France prioritised the safety of its citizens and military personnel in the region, according to Alice Rufo, the French delegate minister for armed forces. She noted the “ongoing military escalation” and emphasised the urgency of monitoring developments.

The African Union urged restraint and immediate de-escalation, citing potential global consequences, including destabilising energy markets and exacerbating security and economic pressures in Africa.

Sweden requested moderation, holding Iran responsible for the deteriorating situation. Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard called for a return to diplomacy in the tense region.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed concern over the failure of Iran-US negotiations, warning of a potential large-scale war in the Middle East.

The Netherlands emphasised the importance of regional stability and urged all parties to prevent further escalation, as conveyed by Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen.

Ukraine attributed the strikes to Iran’s “violence and arbitrariness,” accusing Tehran of repressing peaceful protesters and supporting the Iranian population’s desire for security and freedom.

The Czech Republic voiced backing for the US and Israel, condemning Iran’s nuclear programme and its alleged support for terrorism. Prime Minister Andrej Babis expressed hope for peace and stability in the region.

South Korea’s government called for efforts to reduce tensions in the region and announced measures to ensure the safety of its citizens currently in Iran.

