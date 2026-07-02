Dutch Gaza 'flotilla' participants file sexual violence complaint against Israeli army

Credit: Belga

Seven Dutch participants in the Global Solidarity Flotilla who were on their way to deliver aid to Gaza are to file a report with the Dutch authorities.

In their complaint, they allege sexual violence, assault, humiliation and torture at the hands of Israeli soldiers, after they were illegally intercepted in international waters by the Israeli navy.

This has been reported by the organisation and confirmed by the Amsterdam-based law firm Prakken D’Oliveira Human Rights Lawyers, which is assisting the organisation with its case at the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

According to the organisation, medical records, forensic reports and X-rays reveal "serious injuries, including broken ribs, nerve damage and other physical trauma".

"One of the participants was assaulted and has testified to this. He was forced to undress, was grabbed by his genitals and humiliated in other ways," says Marieke Stam, spokesperson for the Dutch Flotilla participants.

"A number of other participants were also forced to undress, including female participants who were made to expose their upper bodies." According to Stam, activists from other countries also faced sexual violence, rape and physical abuse. "That context makes it even more serious, because it was premeditated."

According to the Flotilla, the incidents took place after the participants were detained in international waters whilst en route to Gaza with food, medicines and other humanitarian aid supplies.

The police report will be filed in the coming weeks. "It is now up to the Dutch rule of law to carefully investigate what happened and whether criminal prosecution is warranted," says Stam.

It is not yet clear whether and how the Belgian activists will report the violence they experienced during their arrest following the Israeli interception.

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