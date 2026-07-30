Suspected burglar arrested after falling from roof in Brussels

The Art Deco Saint Augustin church located in the Altitude 100 neighbourhood of Forest commune – the highest point in the city of Brussels. Credit: Vicente Torre / The Brussels Times

A suspected burglar was seriously injured after falling onto a garage roof after what police believe was an attempted burglary in the Brussels municipality of Forest.

"On Wednesday evening at around 20:30, our teams were called out to attend to an injured person on Rue Meyerbeer in Forest," said the Midi Police Zone.

"On arrival, our officers found a victim on the roof of a garage. The emergency services attended to the person and took him to hospital."

According to initial reports, the man was spotted whilst attempting to break into a building and is believed to have fallen whilst fleeing.

"The Public Prosecutor’s Office was informed, and the individual in question was taken into custody," the statement added.

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