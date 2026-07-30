Friday 31 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Suspected burglar arrested after falling from roof in Brussels

Thursday 30 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Suspected burglar arrested after falling from roof in Brussels
The Art Deco Saint Augustin church located in the Altitude 100 neighbourhood of Forest commune – the highest point in the city of Brussels. Credit: Vicente Torre / The Brussels Times

A suspected burglar was seriously injured after falling onto a garage roof after what police believe was an attempted burglary in the Brussels municipality of Forest.

"On Wednesday evening at around 20:30, our teams were called out to attend to an injured person on Rue Meyerbeer in Forest," said the Midi Police Zone.

"On arrival, our officers found a victim on the roof of a garage. The emergency services attended to the person and took him to hospital."

According to initial reports, the man was spotted whilst attempting to break into a building and is believed to have fallen whilst fleeing.

"The Public Prosecutor’s Office was informed, and the individual in question was taken into custody," the statement added.

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