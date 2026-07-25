Two Belgians found after going missing on Indonesian boat

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Thirteen people, including two Belgians, were found safe on Saturday after their boat went missing off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, the Belgian foreign ministry said.

A rescue operation was launched after the vessel failed to arrive at its destination, and all those on board were brought to safety.

Dutch authorities said four Dutch nationals were also among the passengers. In total, the boat was carrying 11 European tourists and two crew members.

According to the head of the search and rescue agency in Gorontalo province, the vessel left Tanjung Unauna on Friday morning bound for Marisa in neighbouring Gorontalo province.

The boat was later reported missing after it did not reach Marisa as scheduled.

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