'A Defence Minister should know what not to say publicly,' Francken criticised over drone incursions

Former Defence minister Ludivine Dedonder and New Chief of Defence Frederik Vansina pictured during a press conference of the Belgian defence to present a new Chief of Staff, Thursday 04 July 2024 in Brussels. Credit : Belga

Former Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (PS) pushed back on Wednesday morning against claims by her successor, Theo Francken (N-VA), that Belgium had failed to anticipate the recent drone incidents disrupting national airspace.

"We released funds for this and invested in a real cyber force," Dedonder told RTBF's La Première. Her comments came after Brussels Airport was twice forced to suspend landings and take-offs due to drone sightings on Tuesday.

Dedonder, now in opposition, admitted that the overflights were "worrying" but said the threat was "far less real" when she held the Defence portfolio. She added that "studies were already underway" into protection systems for airports, and now expects an "ambitious plan" from Francken and Interior Minister Bernard Quintin.

She also aimed for Francken's public tone. "We expect a Defence Minister to protect citizens, not to make statements in all directions or provoke," she said. "When you are Defence Minister, you should know there are things you do not say publicly."

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said he had asked Prime Minister Bart De Wever to urgently convene the National Security Council, a request De Wever accepted. Speaking to VRT Radio 1 on Wednesday, Quintin said the council could meet "if not today, then tomorrow", once services complete their risk analysis.

Quintin also stressed that all drones operating in Belgium must be registered, noting that while such a rule already exists, many owners ignore it. Before flying a device of a certain weight or equipped with a sensor, operators must register with the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGTA). "We must be certain we have the right systems for detection and identification," he said.

