New phase begins in Place Royale revamp

Credit : Beliris.

Progress is visible at the Place Royale construction site, with paving advancing, pavements taking shape, and the first elements of the new lighting being installed, Beliris said on Wednesday.

Much of the square has already been renovated. STIB has completed tram track renewal and used paving stones similar to those on the square to preserve visual harmony.

Works have now shifted to Rue de la Régence, where pavement foundations and kerbs are in place, allowing paving to begin.

The kerb at the new Royale stop has been raised to match tram and bus floor height, improving boarding and alighting and avoiding the need for passengers to cross the street. Pavements have also been widened to improve safety.

Further along, Rue Royale is awaiting a provisional finish. Beliris will carry out the final works once restoration of the Coudenberg palace building is complete, as it is currently affected by water infiltration.

At the same time, installation of new lighting is progressing. New spotlights have been fitted at Hôtel Ravenstein, along the descending staircase and in Rue Terarken.

The Musical Instruments Museum has added new smoke detectors designed to be less visible once the lighting is operational, while Bozar is installing cabling.

