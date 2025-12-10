Belgian consumer watchdog recall defective Christmas lights

Credit : Test-achats

Testachats warned on Wednesday about several risky Christmas light models after testing their safety ahead of the festive season. The consumer organisation advises against three of the models tested, judging them 'not fully waterproof'.

'To meet requirements, lights must be sufficiently sturdy, electrically safe, fire-resistant and waterproof if intended for outdoor use," Testachats said. "It is mostly this last point that causes problems. Three lights are not fully waterproof, which can create a risk of electrocution."

In total, 24 light strings of around 10 metres were tested in a laboratory. The products underwent a wide range of checks, including traction and impact tests, verification of stated power, insulation tests, fire resistance of LEDs and, for outdoor models, waterproofing tests.

Across all models, 14 showed non-conformities, mostly minor, the organisation said. Seven lacked proper markings, seven did not switch off quickly enough in the fire resistance test, and four did not state maximum power.

Three lights bought at Action, Hubo and Shein were deemed genuinely dangerous and are formally discouraged.

"We have lodged a complaint with the Economic Inspectorate for the three dangerous models and also for eleven others that do not meet all safety requirements," spokesperson Julie Frère said.

To reduce risk, Testachats advises buying lights with CE marking, avoiding very cheap products and checking that components, especially electrical ones, are intact before use. It also recommends not leaving lights switched on around the clock.

Related News