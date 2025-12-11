'Europe is Russia's next target,' says NATO chief Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during join press conference with Poland's Prime Minister after their meeting in Warsaw, Poland, on March 26, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Europe is "the next target of Russia," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday during a speech in Berlin.

The former Dutch Prime Minister again called on the military alliance's member states to step up their defence investments.

Rutte said the alliance must prevent a war before it begins, stressing that this requires a clear understanding of the threat.

"But for that, we must be fully aware of the danger," he said, noting that many countries still lack a genuine sense of urgency regarding the conflict with Russia.

He once again urged allies to increase their national defence budgets and provide greater support to Ukraine.

He warned that a Ukrainian defeat would cost the European continent hundreds of billions of euros.

