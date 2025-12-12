EU to add €3 charge to parcels from outside the bloc

Parcels in a sorting machine. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Parcels ordered from outside the European Union will become more expensive from next summer, after EU finance ministers agreed to introduce a €3 import charge on each shipment.

From 1 July 2026, the levy will apply to parcels with a value below €150 arriving from non-EU countries, including large volumes from Chinese online retailers. These low-value packages are currently exempt from import duties.

The measure forms part of a broader reform of the EU customs union. However, member states pushed for a rapid interim solution to address the rise in small parcel imports, which has put pressure on customs services and raised concerns among European retailers.

EU ministers said the temporary charge would help manage the influx while longer-term customs reforms are finalised.

