Over 41,000 boat migrants crossed the Channel in 2025

A boat transporting migrants across the Mediterranean. Credit: Belga

Over 41,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year between mainland Europe and the United Kingdom.

Official figures revealed the number after more than 800 individuals made the journey in small vessels from northern France overnight on Friday into Saturday.

This brings the total arrivals on the English coast to 41,455 so far in 2023.

December usually sees fewer crossings due to colder temperatures, reduced visibility, shorter days, and stormier weather.

The UK government is collaborating with European countries to curb Channel crossings. France recently pledged to take action against smuggling boats before they pick up migrants.

Crossing the Channel remains highly dangerous, with at least 27 migrants reported dead this year by late November.

