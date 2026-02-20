Belgium saves €632m as fewer people retire after pension age increase

Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Belgium saw 55,300 fewer people retire last year following the increase in the legal retirement age to 66, resulting in savings of €632 million for the state, according to calculations by the Federal Pensions Service reported by L’Echo and De Tijd.

The estimate is based on an average monthly pension of €1,850, as complete payment data is not yet available.

While the savings are significant in absolute terms, they remain relatively modest in proportion to overall pension spending. In 2024, Belgium spent more than €66 billion on legal pensions, covering around 2.6 million retirees.

The legal retirement age in Belgium increased from 65 to 66 in January 2025, following a decision taken by the Michel I government in 2014.

A further increase is planned for 2030, when the retirement age will rise to 67.

