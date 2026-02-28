Dozens of schoolgirls killed by missiles in Iran

A frontal view of four B-61 nuclear missiles. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

At least 24 schoolgirls were killed in a missile strike targeting a primary school in southern Iran, reportedly carried out by Israel and the United States.

The attack hit a school in Hormozgan province, according to the province’s vice-governor and the Iranian news agency Tasnim, who confirmed the school was a “direct target.” Rescue teams are working to clear debris and search for survivors amidst the ruins. Initial reports indicated five fatalities, but the death toll has since risen and may increase further.

The school is located in the Minab district, not far from the Persian Gulf coastline. Hormozgan is home to several Iranian military naval bases, raising concerns about potential links to the strike.

The missile offensive began on Saturday morning, when Israel and the United States launched attacks against Iran. Iran has responded with counterattacks in an escalating conflict.

