Anderlecht condemns fan violence after chaos and damage at Belgian Cup final

Firefighters clean up pyrotechnic material used by R.S.C. Anderlecht supporters ahead of the Belgian Cup final against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels on Thursday 14 May 2026. Credit : Belga/ Virginie Lefour

R.S.C. Anderlecht has "strongly condemned" the incidents that marred Thursday's Belgian Cup final against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at King Baudouin Stadium.

In a statement released on Friday, Anderlecht said it 'regrets and firmly condemns' the violence and vandalism that took place in sections C and D of stand four during the match, which Union won 3-1 after extra time.

'These incidents tarnished the otherwise fantastic atmosphere in the other purple-and-white stands,' the club said.

Anderlecht added that it would cooperate with the City of Brussels, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) and the Pro League to identify and sanction those responsible.

According to Brussels Sports councillor Florence Frelinx (MR), nearly 300 seats were damaged or ripped out by Anderlecht supporters in the affected sections.

The club also claimed that a group of supporters had forced entry into blocks C and D, contributing to the disorder.

Anderlecht said it would push for a review of security arrangements surrounding the final, together with the organisers, the RBFA and the Pro League.

The club added that several precautionary measures had already been taken before the match, including detailed inspections of the stands and protective measures for the athletics track.

The City of Brussels said on Thursday that once a full assessment of the damage is completed, the repair costs will be calculated and the invoice sent to the responsible club.

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