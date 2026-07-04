Putin congratulates 'dear Donald' on 250th US anniversary

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a joint press conference following a US-Russia summit on Ukraine in Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the United States on its 250th anniversary in a telegram to US President Donald Trump, highlighting the historical ties between the two nations.

Putin addressed Trump as “Dear Mr President, dear Donald” in the message and noted the significance of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence. He described the event as not only marking the establishment of the United States but also being a major milestone in world history.

The Russian leader pointed out “numerous glorious chapters” in 250 years of relations between Russia and the United States. He noted that Russia, under the tsars, had supported North American colonists in their fight for independence from Britain.

Putin recalled that the two nations were allies in both World Wars and worked together to free humanity from the horrors of Nazism. He emphasised their joint role in establishing the foundations of the modern world order.

Even today, Putin stated, the United States and Russia, as the two largest nuclear powers, share a special responsibility in ensuring global security and stability.

He concluded the telegram by stating that strong ties between Moscow and Washington benefit not only the people of those countries but also the entire international community. Putin wished all Americans happiness and prosperity.

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