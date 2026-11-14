The European Union on Saturday renewed its grave concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where flooding and winter weather have further compounded the suffering of civilians.

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the severe flooding and wintry conditions were making life even harder for a population already pushed to the limit, while adding to insecurity and human suffering.

Since late last week, several camps for displaced people, containing thousands of tents, have been flooded by severe winter weather. Last weekend, several people were killed in Deir al-Balah when a sand embankment collapsed onto a tent.

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On Thursday, Palestinian sources also reported that a nine-month-old baby had died from hypothermia in Khan Younis.

The United Nations had earlier warned of the extremely precarious conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza as they endure their fourth winter since the start of Israel’s offensive in the territory.

The EU called on Israel to allow the immediate and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid on a large scale and to reopen all border crossings. It stressed that international humanitarian law must always be respected, including the protection of civilians and medical staff.

It also described the recent air strike on Nasser Hospital, in which six people were killed and 20 wounded, as “deeply alarming.”

In addition, the EU said Israel must ensure that the United Nations and non-governmental organisations can carry out their work safely. It added that aid supplies must be used solely for peaceful purposes and must not fall into the hands of armed groups.

According to the Gaza health ministry, about 1,500 people have been killed since the ceasefire declared in October 2025. Ongoing access restrictions have also caused a critical shortage of aid supplies.