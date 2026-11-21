Countries at a UN conference on so-called killer robots agreed on Saturday to begin work on an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, although the deal fell well short of a binding ban sought by many states.

The agreement came after five days of talks and hours of overnight negotiations, with the conference ending in the early hours of Saturday.

Conference chair Julien Thöni said the 128 participating states had agreed to start drafting an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems over the next two years.

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Nearly 100 countries had backed negotiations on a legally binding ban on fully autonomous, AI-driven weapons capable of killing without a human giving the final order.

But countries with the relevant technology, including the United States and Russia, opposed such a move, despite broad support for a binding agreement.

Thöni said further work would now be needed to determine which weapons could be banned under international humanitarian law and which should instead be subject to regulation.

Several non-governmental organisations reacted with disappointment to the outcome.

Stop Killer Robots said states had adopted a watered-down mandate that did not genuinely pave the way for a legally binding instrument.

Human Rights Watch described the conference result as disappointing.