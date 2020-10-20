   
Brussels refuses to give up on its Christmas markets
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
    Brussels refuses to give up on its Christmas markets

    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Credit: City of Brussels

    The City of Brussels has not yet given up hope that Christmas Markets will go ahead this year, despite increasing coronavirus figures in the region.

    Questioned on the likelihood of event – which attracts tens of thousands of people each year in the heart of the capital – alderman for Culture and Major Events of the City of Brussels, Delphine Houba did not rule it out.

    “So far, we want to organize it,” Houba said, adding that City authorities were following the evolution of the health situation and measures as closely as possible.

    As it stands, such events are banned until November, as part of the new measures which came into force on Monday. Under the rules all markets of the type organized at the end of the year are banned for the next month.

    Officially, the market would be set to open on 27 November and stay open until 3 January 2021.

    Leuven market approved, Cologne cancelled

    In September, organisers of the Leuven Christmas Market said it would definitely take place this winter despite the coronavirus epidemic. As it stands, no further comment has been made.

    While Christmas – and the markets – may seem like a long time off, the logistics of Christmas villages across the world will begin soon, with stallholders already looking toward to what will be possible and/or allowed during the 2020 season.

    “We have received all the approvals to hold the Christmas market from 9 December to 20 December,” organiser of the Leuven market, Dirk Pinte, said on VRT radio, adding that many measures will be taken to make sure everything happens safely but that the market will definitely take place.

    The German city of Cologne, however, already announced in August that it would cancel its celebrated Christmas market this year, blaming the coronavirus restrictions.

    The Brussels Times

     

