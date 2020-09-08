Beer deliveries ‘will not be compromised’ by strike at Brussels AB InBev depot

Clients will not be hit by delays in beer delivery despite a strike at the AB InBev depot in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht on Tuesday, following several confirmed coronavirus infections at the Jupille brewery last week, according to the company.

“Beer deliveries to consumers will not be compromised,” AB InBev spokesperson Laure Stuyck told The Brussels Times, adding that there were no confirmed infections at the depots.

After the weekend, workers at the AB InBev depots in Ans (Liège) and Jumet (Charleroi) also started striking in solidarity with the workers at the Jupille brewery, followed on Tuesday by their colleagues at Anderlecht.

In Jupille, where Jupiler beer is brewed, a strike broke out last Thursday after several confirmed coronavirus infections in the logistics department. Currently, there are 10 confirmed cases.

Since last week, 148 tests were carried out on colleagues who may have come into contact with the infected persons, which all came back negative.

“We are cautiously optimistic because the additional tests are negative, which show that our measures on social distance, face masks, hand hygiene and quarantine are effective,” Stuyck said.

The brewery’s management invited the trade unions to a reconciliation meeting on Tuesday evening, “where all the measures will be explained again and the situation discussed,” in the hope of unblocking the situation in Jupille.

