Over 2,700 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in Belgium

A total of more than 2,700 patients with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are currently admitted to Belgian hospitals, as infection figures in the country keep rising, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Tuesday.

Between 10 and 16 October, an average of 8,422.4 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 69% compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 230,480. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Additionally, 266.7 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 13 and 19 October, up from 201.8 per day the week before.

In total, 2,774 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 277 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 446 are in intensive care, 34 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 209 – 14 more than yesterday.

From 13 to 19 October, an average number of 32.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 24.6 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,443 – 30 more than yesterday.

Over the past two weeks, 816 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 226% compared to the two weeks before.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.2 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 55,200 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 15.3%.

The percentage went up from 13.5% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

