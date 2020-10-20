Over 2,700 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in Belgium
Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Credit: Belga
A total of more than 2,700 patients with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are currently admitted to Belgian hospitals, as infection figures in the country keep rising, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Tuesday.
Between 10 and 16 October, an average of 8,422.4 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 69% compared to the week before.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 230,480. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.
Additionally, 266.7 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 13 and 19 October, up from 201.8 per day the week before.
In total, 2,774 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 277 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 446 are in intensive care, 34 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 209 – 14 more than yesterday.