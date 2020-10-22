Belgium approaches average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day

An average of almost 10,000 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per day over the past week in Belgium, as hospitalisations and deaths rise sharply, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Thursday.

Between 12 and 18 October, an average of 9,692.6 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 75% compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 253,386. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 927.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 254% compared to the two weeks before.

Related News:

Additionally, 319.1 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 15 and 21 October, up from 244.4 per day the week before. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 400 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital.

In total, 3,274 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 305 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 525 are in intensive care, 39 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 272 – 24 more than yesterday.

From 15 to 21 October, an average number of 33.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 26.4 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,539 – 50 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.3 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 59,400 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 16.3%.

The percentage went up from 14.4% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times