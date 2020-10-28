   
Sophie Wilmès no longer in intensive care for Covid-19
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020
    Sophie Wilmès no longer in intensive care for Covid-19

    Wednesday, 28 October 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès is no longer in intensive care as a result of her infection with the new coronavirus, the former Prime Minister announced on Wednesday.

    Wilmès was admitted into the intensive care unit 0n 22 October following her infection with the new coronavirus last week.

    “My state of health allows me to leave intensive care, but I will stay in the hospital for a while,” the former prime minister said on Twitter. “Your many messages of support and sympathy have touched me and given me strength.”

    “I would like to thank the nursing staff for their dedication and professionalism. Let’s help them take care of us. Take care of yourself.  Stay at home,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

    Wilmès, who took over Belgium’s premiership and steered the country through the first wave of the pandemic, was admitted into the ICU after going into  self-isolation and getting a coronavirus test after developing “suspicious symptoms.”

    The day after, she confirmed on Twitter that she had tested positive and said she had probably contracted the virus from within her family circle.

    Wilmès, who is also deputy prime minister, is one of several politicians hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus, including the UK’s Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times