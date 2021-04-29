120 cultural venues will defy rules and reopen early

Despite the current ban on indoor cultural events in place as a result of the global pandemic, 120 cultural venues in Brussels and Wallonia have said they will resume their programming on Friday after six months of closing their doors.
The health situation does not explain why the fate of cultural venues has been systematically evaded for months, the collective argued, nor why new restrictions and conditions for reopening are “pulled out of the government’s hat” when the reopening of cultural venues is finally discussed.
“It is out of the question to withdraw subsidies from cultural operators. They are right to make themselves heard,” Linard said on Bel-RTL when asked if she would sanction those who plan to rebel against the measures.
Last Friday, before the Consultative Committee, some 80 cultural venues had already announced that they would resume their programming without waiting for a green light, and defy the ban on opening.
The National Theatre, the Théâtre de Poche, Le Public, de l’Ancre, the Galeries, Palace, Vendôme and Quai 10 cinemas, as well as numerous Walloon and Brussels cultural centres, will be taking part in the action.
In light of the actions announced, many local authorities have called the participating institutions to order by insisting on the ban on opening, according to Belga News Agency.