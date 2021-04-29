   
The Recap: Accusations, Agreements & Alzheimer’s
Thursday, 29 April, 2021
The Recap: Accusations, Agreements & Alzheimer's
Measures in Flemish residential care centres will be...
Confirmed: Belgium’s terraces will officially reopen on 8...
Brussels lifts 10 PM curfew, imposes ban on...
Sports matches with half-full stadiums can be safe,...
    Credit: Belga

    European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement: The European Parliament has formally approved the post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement reached between the EU and the United Kingdom last year.

    Ghent scientists get half million grant for Alzheimer’s research: A team of researchers at Ghent University has received a grant of €500,000 to look into the possibilities for using immunotherapy to tackle Alzheimer’s disease.

    A quarter of the Belgian population has received a first dose: Belgium reached a vaccination milestone on Tuesday, with a quarter of the country’s population having received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The figure represents nearly 2.8 million Belgian residents.

    Confirmed: Belgium’s terraces will officially reopen on 8 May: Belgium’s Consultative Committee gave the official green light for the reopening of the country’s terraces from 8 May, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced.

    ‘Not organising anything’: admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event denies accusations: The admin of the Facebook page that announced ‘La Boum 2,’ who was questioned by the police for organising an unauthorised party in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre this weekend, said that he is “not organising anything at all.”

    ‘Please be patient’: Belgians urged to stay away from Dutch opened terraces: As the terraces of bars and restaurants in the Netherlands have opened again since noon on Wednesday, Belgian residents are being urged not to cross the border to grab a drink.

    Higher education remains under Code Orange until the end of June: While secondary education for both Dutch and French-speaking schools will resume 100% face-to-face instruction from 10 May, lessons at universities and colleges will remain mostly virtual.

    Financial watchdog warns of new appearance of old type of fraud: The financial industry regulator Financial Services and Markets Authority, has issued a warning about an upsurge of financial fraud known as boiler room fraud.

    Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission, study finds: A single dose of a coronavirus vaccine might halve the chances of people passing on the coronavirus if they become infected. Based on those preliminary findings, experts will analyse whether a second shot of the vaccines can further cut the transmission.

    German bomb squad called to forest for suspicious sex toy: A police bomb squad was called to a forest near Passau in Germany on Monday following reports of a discovered hand grenade, which upon investigation was a sex toy in the shape of the explosive weapon.

