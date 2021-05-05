   
TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 May, 2021
Latest News:
TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month...
8 May reopening ‘doesn’t feel right’ for 3...
High Council for Health calls for reimbursement for...
Limburg mayor (56) accused of jumping vaccination queue...
Brussels no longer the starting point for new...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 May 2021
    TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month
    8 May reopening ‘doesn’t feel right’ for 3 Fonteinen brewery
    High Council for Health calls for reimbursement for ADHD medication
    Limburg mayor (56) accused of jumping vaccination queue
    Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague
    First insect approved for human consumption in the EU
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgian Red Cross blood supply ‘in critical condition’
    Biggest polluter of Brussels canal? Coca Cola
    Belgium in Brief: The Farmer Who Shrank France
    Brussels’ fire brigade concerned about expansion of terrace blocking vehicle access
    Brussels Airlines will offer travellers personal medical assistance for a fee
    New Belgian technique could double chances of IVF pregnancy
    Redundant workers’ search for new job six weeks longer on average
    Shipwrecks in the Belgian part of the North Sea to be protected as cultural heritage
    Wallonia’s bid to increase vaccination coverage: Second chance extended to over 65s
    Investigation into government contract for free face masks for all
    Belgian government websites still under cyberattack
    Group behind “La Boum” planning test event on 15 May in Brussels
    Belgium’s recovery plan among best in EU for positive impact on climate
    View more
    Share article:

    TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month

    Wednesday, 05 May 2021

    Credit: Wikipedia

    Tour operator TUI is increasing its number of flights in the month of May again due to the growing demand, after previously reducing them because of unclear travel regulations.

    Many bookings are coming in for destinations that have not been coloured red on the ECDC’s travel map for some time, such as Mallorca and Ibiza, according to TUI.

    “We are deploying additional flights because the demand exceeds the reduced supply,” spokesperson Piet Demeyere told the Belga news agency. “Three weeks ago, Ascension Day and Pentecost were considered a lost cause, now we see some prospects.”

    Related News:

     

    TUI feels that the demand in the market is growing, especially among those who have been vaccinated, according to Demeyere. “Spring is traditionally the travel period of senior citizens. Many of them feel more secure now. Why should we not adapt our offer?”

    Additionally, a number of previously red zones have turned orange in the latest update to the map this week, including several islands popular for tourists.

    Together with several other big players in Belgium, TUI continues to press for permission to offer trips to red zones without compulsory quarantine on return, a press release states.

    That would involve travel under strictly controlled conditions with many tests. So far, however, Belgium’s federal government has not given the green light for this.

    The tour operator currently does not organise package journeys to red zones, where quarantine on return is mandatory.

    The Brussels Times