“It would be a slap in the face to the events sector, which is responsible, to grant authorisation to these people who have no competence to do so,” said the mayor. “It is only with the professional event sector that we should work and not with people who are only into provocation”.
“We knew there would be problems. Strong measures were needed, but completely closing off this important green space in the capital would have amounted to taking hostage all the inhabitants of Brussels who can use this wood,” Close said.
Close’s reaction mirrors comments by Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who made it clear that he thinks “[organising] an event like this is asking for trouble.”
“You attract people who only want to fight the police. Others who do not have that intention are dragged along,” he told VRT, adding that he is open to listening to young people, and understand what they are going through.
“However, anyone organising something like that, knows they are organising problems,” De Croo said. “And I am not going to have a dialogue with that. An event like this only leads to violence.”
“L’Abîme”, the group behind organising the unauthorised gatherings in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre, has planned to hold a “La Boum Test” on May 15 at the same location.