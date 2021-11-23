   
More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every day
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021
Latest News:
‘Pandemic Law’: Belgium faces another lawsuit for privacy...
Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t come to city’s winter festival...
De Croo in quarantine after attending ceremony to...
Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs...
More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs
    2
    More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every day
    3
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    4
    From protest to battlefield: Sunday’s riots in pictures
    5
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    Share article:

    More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every day

    Tuesday, 23 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The average number of new coronavirus cases being recorded per day in Belgium has surpassed 15,000, while more than 650 Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care.

    Between 13 and 19 November, an average of 15,448 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 54% increase from the previous seven days, according to figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

    The number of tests being taken increased dramatically by 30% (103,722.4), while during the last week, the highest number of tests that has been taken in seven days since the start of the pandemic, resulting in labs becoming overrun. The positivity rate has risen by 2% since last week, now sitting at 15.4%.

    During the same period, an average of 33.7 people died per day from the virus, up by 20% from last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 26,669.

    However, because of Belgium’s high vaccination rate, this number remains much below the number of deaths recorded during the second wave, when infection rates were similar to now.

    Between 16 and 22 November, an average of 280 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 19% increase since the previous week.

    On Monday, a total of 3,289 people were in hospitals due to an infection (150 more than on Sunday), including 654 patients being treated in intensive care (+22), with 352 on a ventilator (+11).

    Related News

     

    The virus reproduction rate has remained stable since last week, sitting at 1.12. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is above 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased by 64% and now sits at 1,547.8 over the past 14 days.

    As of Sunday, more than 8.8 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 88% of the adult population, and 76% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.65 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 87% of the adult population in Belgium, and 75% of the total population.

    More than one million people have received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including people from certain vulnerable groups and healthcare workers, to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. The general population will receive a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine next year.

    Latest news

    ‘Pandemic Law’: Belgium faces another lawsuit for privacy breach
    A new complaint has been filed against the Belgian state for infringing on European GDPR rules to safeguard individual privacy. The anonymous ...
    Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t come to city’s winter festival if unvaccinated’
    Brussels mayor Philippe Close has appealed to non-vaccinated people to stay away from the city's Winter Wonders festivities and the Christmas market ...
    De Croo in quarantine after attending ceremony to terrorism victims
    Yesterday (22 November), Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his French counterpart Jean Castex paid homage to the victims of the terrorist ...
    Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs
    A doctor from Wallonia will be prosecuted for falsifying some 2,000 Covid Safe Tickets (CST) by encoding non-existent vaccinations into the system. ...
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Belgium has once again moved up the rankings in an international list of countries that are best for non-native English speakers, landing in 6th ...
    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
    Horeca Vlaanderen – the umbrella organisation of the hospitality industry in Flanders – has renewed its call to ban people who are not vaccinated ...
    From protest to battlefield: Sunday’s riots in pictures
    On Sunday, what was planned to be a peaceful protest against the latest coronavirus measures in Brussels soon turned into riots that resulted in ...
    Belgium is Europe’s second largest exporter of Christmas trees
    In Belgium's southern region, the end of the year means a boom in business for one particular sector. As the festive season begins, December is ...
    Flanders launches plan to combat increasing loneliness
    The Flemish Government has launched its first "loneliness plan" in response to an increasing number of people of all ages in Flanders indicating that ...
    Criticism grows for compulsory vaccination
    Belgium's Mouvement Réformateur (MR) has also spoken out against compulsory vaccination in Belgium, joining Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open ...
    Flanders frees up €2 million for scholarships to top foreign universities
    The Flemish Government has announced that it will put aside €2 million every year for scholarships for students in the region who have been accepted ...
    Petrol prices drop tomorrow, but stay high
    The maximum price of petrol in Belgium will be reduced tomorrow, according to the latest figures from the Federal Public Service Economy. For 95 ...