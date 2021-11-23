More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every day

The average number of new coronavirus cases being recorded per day in Belgium has surpassed 15,000, while more than 650 Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care.

Between 13 and 19 November, an average of 15,448 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 54% increase from the previous seven days, according to figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

The number of tests being taken increased dramatically by 30% (103,722.4), while during the last week, the highest number of tests that has been taken in seven days since the start of the pandemic, resulting in labs becoming overrun. The positivity rate has risen by 2% since last week, now sitting at 15.4%.

During the same period, an average of 33.7 people died per day from the virus, up by 20% from last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 26,669.

However, because of Belgium’s high vaccination rate, this number remains much below the number of deaths recorded during the second wave, when infection rates were similar to now.

Between 16 and 22 November, an average of 280 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 19% increase since the previous week.

On Monday, a total of 3,289 people were in hospitals due to an infection (150 more than on Sunday), including 654 patients being treated in intensive care (+22), with 352 on a ventilator (+11).

The virus reproduction rate has remained stable since last week, sitting at 1.12. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is above 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased by 64% and now sits at 1,547.8 over the past 14 days.

As of Sunday, more than 8.8 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 88% of the adult population, and 76% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.65 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 87% of the adult population in Belgium, and 75% of the total population.

More than one million people have received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including people from certain vulnerable groups and healthcare workers, to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. The general population will receive a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine next year.