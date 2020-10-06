   
Belgium’s Covid-19 barometer still has ‘loose ends’, former minister Muylle says
Tuesday, 06 October, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Covid-19 barometer is not expected yet as the Consultation Committee between the federal government and the federated entities will meet again this Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

    The consultation committee brings together Belgium’s various governments, and Monday was the first time since the formation of the De Croo government that they met.

    Government sources told Belga News Agency that the launch of the colour barometer announced at the last National Security Council will not yet be decided on.

    The system is reportedly not yet fully up and running and it is not the intention to launch the barometer and make adjustments afterwards.

    The colours are decided on, but the measures linked to them are not. “There were still loose ends,” said former minister Nathalie Muylle this morning.

    Belgium’s new Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said that the barometer would not be launched before it was perfect.

