   
Coronavirus barometer will not be launched before it is ‘perfect,’ says PM
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus barometer will not be launched before it...
Coronavirus: Paris on maximum alert, new measures to...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s four worst-hit municipalities are in Brussels...
Hunting ban introduced after discovery of decoy birds...
Reuzegom: additional investigation into Belgium’s deadly student hazing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Coronavirus barometer will not be launched before it is ‘perfect,’ says PM
    Coronavirus: Paris on maximum alert, new measures to be announced
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s four worst-hit municipalities are in Brussels
    Hunting ban introduced after discovery of decoy birds
    Reuzegom: additional investigation into Belgium’s deadly student hazing
    UK ‘can live with’ a no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson says
    10% of workers in Belgium on painkillers or anti-inflammatory meds
    ‘Non-issue’: Belgium’s Petra De Sutter is first openly transgender minister in Europe
    Aston Martin once owned by King Baudoin up for auction
    MR has not discussed Bouchez’s possible resignation
    Hospital capacity for coronavirus patients in Brussels saturated
    Limit your contacts to 3 instead of 5 others, new Health Minister says
    Coronavirus: nearly 17,000 new cases in 24 hours in France
    Winter is coming: tips on staying Covid-free indoors
    Anti-mask campaigners form human chain at Swiss-German border
    Animal testing: Brussels grants VUB €60,000 to find an alternative
    Weather report: winds up to 65 km/h expected today
    Do you have Neanderthal genes? Then you could be a Covid risk
    Belgium nears average of 2,000 new coronavirus infections per day
    Government: De Croo obtains the confidence of parliament
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus barometer will not be launched before it is ‘perfect,’ says PM

    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus barometer – which was announced at the last National Security Council – will not be launched before it is perfect, according to new Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    “The first thing I am going to do is sit down with Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke,” De Croo told VTM News, who assumed his position as Belgium’s PM just as the country is seeing a new rise in coronavirus cases.

    “Too often, in the past, things have been announced that were not clear. I want to avoid that,” De Croo said, adding that the announced barometer will not be launched before it is “perfect.”

    The barometer – which will use a colour-coded system to grade the epidemiological situation – was first announced during the National Security Council on 23 September, when Wilmès said that it was not ready yet, but that authorities at a national, provincial and regional level were working on it.

    Related News:

     

    “Everyone must understand what is expected of them. It will become clear what you have to do if the figures move in the right direction or in the wrong direction,” he said.

    He was quick to stress that his statements were not a criticism of the previous government led by Sophie Wilmes. “She had to make do without a majority. The population can expect more from a government with a majority,” De Croo said.

    In the meantime, several hospitals – mainly in Brussels – have stated that their beds destined for coronavirus patients are all full, and experts are calling for stricter measures to be introduced.

    “We see that the infection rate is rising, so the virus is circulating strongly,” De Croo said. “Fortunately, we are seeing a stabilisation in our hospitals, but dealing with the pandemic is the number one priority. A too-fast rise must be avoided.”

    “I am not going to draw conclusions ahead of time,” he said. “What we can do now is stick to the general rules. We all know what they are, but we do not always apply them.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times