   
Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, health minister says
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer / BioNTech...
Winter sales: No rush on stores reported...
Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night...
EU publishes handbook on how to fight antisemitism...
Kidnapped man escapes in Halle: police make four...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 10 January 2021
    Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, health minister says
    Winter sales: No rush on stores reported
    Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night
    EU publishes handbook on how to fight antisemitism
    Kidnapped man escapes in Halle: police make four arrests
    High Fens tourist ban well observed on Saturday
    Head of communication leaves Belgium’s vaccination task force
    Third coronavirus wave would affect vaccination strategy, expert warns
    Government parties clash over new director for Bozar
    France introduces earlier curfew in several departments
    Covid-19: arthritis drugs improve survival chances
    Antwerp coronavirus testing village hits record number of tests
    Fake dyke at Ostend will measure the real power of the sea
    Belgium passes symbolic bar of 20,000 coronavirus deaths
    Hand gel brings calls to anti-poison centre to record high
    Coronavirus: Returning travellers’ data yet to reach local authorities
    Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions
    Spain braces for the worst as snowstorm rages on
    Yellow alert issued for slippery roads across Belgium tonight
    Sharp rise in unjustified absences from school due to Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, health minister says

    Sunday, 10 January 2021
    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga

    Belgium is asking for ten million additional Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday.

    The EU had announced an extra order of 300 million doses of the vaccine, with discussions to follow on how many each country will receive.

    “We’re asking for a fair share,” Vandenbroucke said on Flemish television show De Zevende Dag. “If Pfizer delivers a total of 600 million doses to Europe, than Belgians have the right to – rounded off – 15 million,” he explained.

    Above the five million doses that have already been ordered, Belgium wants 10 million extra, “and we would prefer to have them for a large prat in the second quarter,” Vandenbroucke said – the second quarter being April, May and June.

    Related News

     

    “Then we can speed up our vaccination,” he said, adding that “the timing discussion is difficult and sensitive, and needs to be discussed with the manufacturer.”

    The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is one of two currently approved for use in the EU, the other being the Moderna vaccine, which was approved on Wednesday after being recommended by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier the same day.

    The two vaccines could be joined at the end of January by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. EMA expects an application for conditional marketing authorisation next week, according to EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke.

    Belgium started its vaccine rollout on 5 January and announced on Friday that it would speed up its campaign. For more information on the new strategy, click here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times