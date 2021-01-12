   
Belgium’s coronavirus infections keep rising
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s coronavirus infections keep rising...
Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination...
Belgian court will rule on legality of fingerprint...
First Moderna vaccines arrive in Belgium today...
Brussels greenlights pedestrian zone at Place Royale...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections keep rising
    Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination centre
    Belgian court will rule on legality of fingerprint ID card on Thursday
    First Moderna vaccines arrive in Belgium today
    Brussels greenlights pedestrian zone at Place Royale
    Young man dies after arrest by Brussels police: investigation opened
    Moderna vaccine distribution starts in the EU
    BioNTech says it can make 2 billion covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021
    Different vaccines in Belgium: can you choose which one you want?
    Antwerp youths face 2 months prison time for lockdown parties
    Rain and more snow expected tonight in Belgium
    Coronalert currently not notifying users after high-risk contact
    Returning travellers blamed for Brussels’ rising coronavirus infections
    Michelin 2021: Belgium gets new three-star restaurant
    1.5 million people have received Sputnik V vaccine, Russia says
    Belgium in Brief: Is Barometer A Dirty Word?
    The oldest Belgian (111) tests positive for Covid-19
    Belgium promises ‘vaccination barometer’ to keep track of vaccine rollout
    Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday
    Police raid 42 person ‘maskless’ party in Antwerp
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s coronavirus infections keep rising

    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The increase in average new daily infections continues to rise, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    Between 2 and 8 January, an average of 2,020.4 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 27% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 665,223. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 220 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an 18% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 5 and 11 January, an average of 127 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 9% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 2,020 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 65 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 378 are in intensive care, which is 7 more than yesterday. A total of 195 patients are on a ventilator – 8 fewer than yesterday.

    From 2 to 8 January, an average number of 52.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 21.3% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,122.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,315,972 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 40,188.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

    The percentage decreased by 1.8% compared to last week, along with a 59% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains at 0.94, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times