   
WHO emergency committee to meet early over new coronavirus strains
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 January, 2021
Latest News:
WHO emergency committee to meet early over new...
Man died in custody of heart failure, no...
Belgium passes mark of 670,000 coronavirus infections...
Brexit: Administrative delays make Scottish fish unsaleable...
First case of South African coronavirus variant detected...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 January 2021
    WHO emergency committee to meet early over new coronavirus strains
    Man died in custody of heart failure, no trace of drugs, lawyer says
    Belgium passes mark of 670,000 coronavirus infections
    Brexit: Administrative delays make Scottish fish unsaleable
    First case of South African coronavirus variant detected in Belgium
    ‘Totally unacceptable’: Minister condemns riots in Brussels
    Brussels police station set on fire during protest after death of Ibrahima (23)
    Brussels: 500 protest death of Ibrahima (23) after arrest
    Caregivers exposed to Covid-19 will be vaccinated as a priority
    Phase 3 clinical trials start on Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ghent next week
    Belgium to start administering Moderna vaccine on Monday
    Johnson & Johnson could apply for EMA approval in February
    Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism
    Flanders launches ‘vaccination counter’ to follow vaccine rollout
    EU auditors on 5G: Economic potential and security risks
    US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment
    More snow expected in the coming days in Belgium
    Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month
    Flanders starts rapid testing in essential businesses
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Begins Damage Control
    View more
    Share article:

    WHO emergency committee to meet early over new coronavirus strains

    Thursday, 14 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergency committee will meet on Thursday, two weeks ahead of schedule, to discuss the new coronavirus strains, which are worrying authorities around the world.

    The committee normally meets every three months, but the meeting was moved to an earlier date “to consider issues that need urgent discussion,” according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

    According to the WHO, the coronavirus variant found in the UK has now spread to 50 countries, and the South-African variant is present in 20 countries, but the organisation considers that this estimate is very probably underestimated, as variants of the virus can only be identified by sequencing their genetic code, which cannot be done everywhere.

    A third mutation, originating in the Amazon in Brazil, is currently being analysed and could have an impact on the immune response, according to the WHO, which mentions it in its weekly bulletin as a worrying variant.

    Related News

     

    Recommendations for WHO and member countries will be published at the end of the meeting, according to the statement.

    The new strains prompted many countries including Belgium to tighten travel restrictions, and some experts in Belgium have even called for border closures.

    Based on the WHO’s data, 90,335,008 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, and 1,954,336 have lost their lives to the virus.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times