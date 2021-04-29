All important coronavirus indicators slowly decreasing in Belgium...

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 982,959. This reflects those who have been infected, all confirmed active cases, and those who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.
Over the past two weeks, 424.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, a 9% decrease compared to the two weeks before.
Belgium’s reproduction rate, meanwhile, is continuing to drop, and now stands at 0.89, its lowest in weeks. This means that one person with coronavirus infects on average fewer than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly retreating in Belgium.
From 19 to 25 April, an average number of 39.9 deaths occurred per day, up by 3.3% from the seven-day average of the week before. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 24,140.
Between 22 and 28 April, an average of 205.6 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, which is 4.8 fewer than the average of the week before, and down by 15% from the previous week’s average.
The total number of coronavirus patients in hospitals on Wednesday was 2,809, down by 49 from the day before. Of this total, 886 patients were in intensive care units, six fewer than the day before. Meanwhile, 527 patients were on a ventilator, the same as the previous day.