‘Not a simple shot’: Nurses oppose coronavirus vaccination by pharmacists and vets
Thursday, 29 April 2021
Credit: Belga
Pharmacists and veterinarians should not be trained for the administering of coronavirus vaccines in Belgium, according to the General Union of Nurses of Belgium (UGIB).
The union argued that administration of this vaccine is indeed more than a simple “shot” and requires responsibility and vigilant supervision on the part of the person carrying it out.
“In Belgium, the administration of vaccines (in normal situations) is legally reserved to doctors and nurses under the law of 10 May 2015 on the exercise of the health care professions, as well as to students in these fields as part of their regular training,” the statement continued.
“This implementation is subject to particularly strict conditions. If these conditions are not met, persons who are not doctors or nurses and who administer vaccines are liable to prosecution and punishment,” the union pointed out.
“If they have a client or patient who wants to be vaccinated (and is due to receive a dose) then they can register the person using only the national registry number. They can also immediately request transport to the vaccination centre for these people,” she said.