   
‘Not a simple shot’: Nurses oppose coronavirus vaccination by pharmacists and vets 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 29 April, 2021
Latest News:
‘Not a simple shot’: Nurses oppose coronavirus vaccination...
Norwegian behind ‘sugar daddy’ website loses appeal...
All important coronavirus indicators slowly decreasing in Belgium...
The Recap: Accusations, Agreements & Alzheimer’s...
Measures in Flemish residential care centres will be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 29 April 2021
    ‘Not a simple shot’: Nurses oppose coronavirus vaccination by pharmacists and vets 
    Norwegian behind ‘sugar daddy’ website loses appeal
    All important coronavirus indicators slowly decreasing in Belgium
    The Recap: Accusations, Agreements & Alzheimer’s
    Measures in Flemish residential care centres will be relaxed from 8 May
    Confirmed: Belgium’s terraces will officially reopen on 8 May
    Brussels lifts 10 PM curfew, imposes ban on gatherings from midnight on 8 May
    Sports matches with half-full stadiums can be safe, Dutch research shows
    Belgium experiences coldest April in 35 years
    Ghent scientists get half million grant for Alzheimer’s research
    Rubbish collectors, meat workers and call agents most often infected with coronavirus today
    ‘Not organising anything’: admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event denies accusations
    Higher education remains under Code Orange until the end of June
    A quarter of the Belgian population has received a first dose
    Financial watchdog warns of new appearance of old type of fraud
    Secondary schools plan return to 100% face-to-face classes from 10 May
    ‘Please be patient’: Belgians urged to stay away from Dutch opened terraces
    Carrefour issue with double payments to be resolved
    Belgium in Brief: Vaccination Or Vacation?
    German bomb squad called to forest for suspicious sex toy
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Not a simple shot’: Nurses oppose coronavirus vaccination by pharmacists and vets 

    Thursday, 29 April 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Pharmacists and veterinarians should not be trained for the administering of coronavirus vaccines in Belgium, according to the General Union of Nurses of Belgium (UGIB).

    The union argued that administration of this vaccine is indeed more than a simple “shot” and requires responsibility and vigilant supervision on the part of the person carrying it out.

    “In Belgium, the administration of vaccines (in normal situations) is legally reserved to doctors and nurses under the law of 10 May 2015 on the exercise of the health care professions, as well as to students in these fields as part of their regular training,” the statement continued.

    Related News

     

    However, the Act of 6 November 2020, which was recently extended until 1 October 2021, allows nursing activities to be performed by people who are not legally authorised to do so, but whose profession comes closes to nursing training, in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic.

    “This implementation is subject to particularly strict conditions. If these conditions are not met, persons who are not doctors or nurses and who administer vaccines are liable to prosecution and punishment,” the union pointed out.

    In Brussels, pharmacists can, however, register patients for a shot via the Bru-VAX registration platform, according to Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate.

    “If they have a client or patient who wants to be vaccinated (and is due to receive a dose) then they can register the person using only the national registry number. They can also immediately request transport to the vaccination centre for these people,” she said.

    The Brussels Times