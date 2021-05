More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the European Union, and nearly 53 million Europeans have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning.

Across the EU’s 27 member states, around 200.11 million doses have been administered to around 148 million people, according to data from AFP, tallying up all figures from the various countries.

On 14 April, the EU reached the 100 million vaccine milestone, meaning the administering of vaccines has doubled in just over one month, and that the EU could be on track to fully vaccinate 70% of its adult population by late July.

Currently, just under 12% of the EU’s total population has been fully vaccinated, the same percentage as the total coverage in Belgium, where 42.5% of the adult population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Monday.

In comparison, 11.1% of Germany’s total population is fully vaccinated, slightly behind France and Spain, where 13.5% and 15.4% of people have been fully vaccinated.

So far, the European Medicines Agency has approved four vaccines for rollout across the member states – the Johnson & Johnson (developed by Janssen), AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

It is currently reviewing another four possible vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik vaccine.

