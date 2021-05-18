   
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines ‘should protect against Indian variant’, study shows
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 May, 2021
Latest News:
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines ‘should protect against Indian...
Government extends coronavirus support measures until end of...
‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in...
New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium...
The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 May 2021
    Moderna and Pfizer vaccines ‘should protect against Indian variant’, study shows
    Government extends coronavirus support measures until end of September
    ‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in Brussels using false postal code
    New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium
    The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT
    No guarantees that Tomorrowland can go ahead yet, mayors stress
    Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with professional catering, Jambon says
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes diplomatic immunity after slapping shop assistant
    Crossing between Parliament and Brussels Park turned into rainbow
    Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure
    ‘Omelette’: bizarre road sign spotted in Brussels commune
    Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds
    Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following ‘La Boum’ event
    Belgium in Brief: Party At My House
    ‘Summer holidays may not be possible’ if testing capacity doesn’t improve, expert warns
    Tips to get rid of brain fog caused by the pandemic
    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
    IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia
    Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022
    View more
    Share article:

    Moderna and Pfizer vaccines ‘should protect against Indian variant’, study shows

    Tuesday, 18 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Lisa Ferdinando/ cc-by-2.0

    The coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech should be effective against the Indian variant, which has become a growing concern, according to a study in the United States.

    The vaccines offered protection against both coronavirus strains first detected in India, however, more studies will have to be done to confirm these results, as the lab-based study, carried out by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Centre, alone cannot predict the real-world efficacy of the vaccine.

    “What we found is that the vaccine’s antibodies are a little bit weaker against the variants, but not enough that we think it would have much of an effect on the protective ability of the vaccines,” senior author Nathaniel Landau told AFP on Monday.

    Related News

     

    For the study, researchers took blood from people vaccinated with either of the doses to then expose it to particles that contained mutations in the “spike” region of the coronavirus, which were particular to the variants first found in India.

    This mixture was then exposed to lab-grown cells, to see how many would become infected with either of the strains.

    “Some of the antibodies now don’t work against the variants anymore, but you still have a lot of antibodies that do work against the variants. There’s enough that do work that we believe that the vaccines will be highly protective,” said Landau.

    The researchers warned that more variants that are more resistant to vaccines will probably emerge, and stressed the importance of widespread vaccination at the global level.

    The study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, as the results are preliminary.

    However, an (observational) study in India involving 3,235 fully vaccinated staff members (with AstraZeneca) of the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi were followed showed that just 85 of them developed symptoms of Covid-19 and only two ended up in hospital, whilst no one died.

    According to the British government’s scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage), one of the variants, known to virologists as B.1.617.2, could be as much as 50% more transmissible than the original strain detected in Wuhan.

    The United Kingdom, where staged relaxations of measures have started to come into effect, is now facing an upsurge in cases caused by this particular variant, which is already widespread in India, where the coronavirus situation has become catastrophic. 

    In Belgium, five residents of a care home in the Antwerp province became infected with the so-called Indian variants of Covid-19 at the start of May, which lead to the death of one person.

    According to Johan Neyts, a virologist with the Rega Institute in Leuven, many more people may be infected with this variant in Belgium, after randomised testing of positive coronavirus testing detected the variant in at least 19 cases.