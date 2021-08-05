   
South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map
Thursday, 05 August, 2021
    South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map

    Thursday, 05 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Photo from Canva

    Europe is turning less green, with certain regions in France and most of Spain even going dark red on the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s travel map.

    Similar to previous updates, the situation in popular holiday destinations seems to be worsening the fastest, as the region of Tuscany in Italy is turning red, along with large parts of France and Greece.

    In France, the regions along the Mediterranean coast are going from red to dark red, specifically Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (with cities such as Marseille, Cannes and Nice) and Occitania (Toulouse, Montpellier, Nîmes).

    Additionally, the regions of Normandy, Pays de la Loire and Grand Est (which includes the cities of Metz, Strasbourg and Reims) went from orange to regular red.

    In Spain, which was coloured completely red already, the regions of Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia in the south of the country became dark red as well.

    Italy, which remained green for a long time, is turning darker, as Basilicata, Abruzzi and Piedmont have now also become orange zones, while Tuscany and Le Marche switch from orange to red.

    Like last week, Portugal and most of Greece remain red, but countries such as Iceland and Estonia have also turned fully red.

    Additionally, in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Ireland, the number of positive tests also continues to go up, as more and more regions are turning orange and even red.

    In the Netherlands, however, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is dropping again, and most of the country is now coloured red, instead of its previous dark red.

    Belgium, in the meantime, is staying orange, except for the Brussels-Capital Region, which remains red. Additionally, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg goes from red to orange.

    The European colour codes are used by Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colour code of a region is also taken into account for the admission of travellers in their own countries.

    Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine from (unvaccinated) people coming from orange zones.