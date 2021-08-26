Half of Germany turns red, Flanders still orange on European travel map

“The incidence, the number of infections per two weeks for 100,000 inhabitants, is almost at 200,” biostatistician Geert Molenberghs told VRT News last week. “We are expected to cross that line next week and that is one of the conditions for turning red.”
The European colour codes are used by Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colour code of a region is also taken into account for the admission of travellers to individual nations.
Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine from (unvaccinated) people coming from orange zones.
Non-vaccinated people from 12 years old who do not have a recovery certificate must be tested if they return to Belgium from a red zone, on day 1 as well as on day 7 of their return.