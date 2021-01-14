Eden Hazard voted most emblematic figure in Belgian football history

Eden Hazard was named the most emblematic figure in the history of Belgian football by fans in a survey organised by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Hazard won 10.6% of the vote, ahead of Vincent Kompany (9.4%) and Kevin De Bruyne (9.1%). Jan Ceulemans (9.0%) and Paul Van Himst (7.3%) complete the top five.

Hazard made his national team debut on 19 November 2008 against Luxembourg in a friendly. He now has played 106 matches with the Red Devils, making him the third most capped player, and he has scored 32 goals.

Related News

As captain, he led Belgium to a historic third place at the 2018 World Cup, where he received the Silver Ball for the second best player of the tournament. The Golden Ball went to his current teammate at Real Madrid, Luka Modrić.

Hazard will receive a unique and personalised medal celebrating his status as “125 Years Ultimate Icon.”

“Our Red Devils have known several exceptional generations,” said RBFA Marketing & Communications Director Manu Leroy, adding that “although it is difficult to compare these different generations, it is clear that Eden Hazard amply deserves to win this title as captain of this golden generation.”

Hazard has suffered multiple setbacks last year, including several injuries and testing positive for Covid-19.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times