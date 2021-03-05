   
‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport...
Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at...
Employers divided over treatment of employees who refuse...
Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels...
What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 March 2021
    ‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport
    Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at a local level
    Employers divided over treatment of employees who refuse to be vaccinated
    Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels on trains
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    Belgium ranks 5th worldwide on ports of entry for counterfeit containers
    Belgium has to present clear timetable for reopening today, urges minister
    Living in Brussels? Deliveroo will offer Carrefour groceries
    Sunny but cold weekend ahead for Belgium
    Culture and events sector sets own date for reopening
    Brussels residents sign petition to keep Uber operating in the capital
    Crime in first half of 2020 up 8% thanks to lockdown
    Belgium’s rise in new coronavirus infections slows down
    Brussels begins inviting over-75s to get vaccinated
    Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to Commission
    ‘Waiting as long as possible’ to decide on summer festivals, says Jambon
    EU blocks shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia
    Belgium maintains 10th place for women’s economic empowerment
    ‘Ban all electronic devices behind the steering wheel,’ urges Belgium’s interior minister
    Vervoort says Uber drivers won’t be fined yet, calls for taxi reform
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it does not recommend the introduction of a coronavirus vaccination passport currently being proposed by the European Commission, as it comes with some ‘difficult challenges’.

    Despite recognising the ‘feasibility and desirability of this digital travel pass, the organisation does not recommend them, said WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

    “From a scientific point of view, how long does a vaccine give immunity? It is not so clear yet. And if you get a vaccine, it protects you but does not necessarily stop transmission. So it’s not a watertight thing,” he told Chinese news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

    The European Commission is expected to present a legislative proposal for a digital vaccination passport on 17 March, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday.

    The document, which aims to allow for safe lifting of restrictions and to make travel between the European Union’s member states possible again, will list a person’s corona vaccinations, infections, and negative tests undertaken.

    Related News

    Many European government leaders agreed that vaccination passports can help to make travel safer, however, Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès has said it is “out of the question” that the European digital vaccination passport will be linked to people’s freedom of movement in the country.

    Kluge highlighted that coronavirus infection rates in Europe rose by 9% to just over one million and has urged the region to ‘return to the basics when it comes to dealing with this crisis’, during a virtual press conference, adding it was not the time for Europe to sit back.

    The WHO director said he assumes 2021 will be another year dominated by the coronavirus but said by the end of this year, we will know much more about the virus, which means the pandemic could be over in early 2022.

    “That does not mean that the virus will be gone. But hopefully, no more disruptive measures will be needed by then,” he said.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times