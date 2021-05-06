   
Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in teens
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘We are not going to play terrace police’...
Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the...
Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective...
Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft...
Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 May 2021
    ‘We are not going to play terrace police’ on Saturday, police say
    Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the rental market
    Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in teens
    Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft
    Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer
    ‘A little too early’ to set date for reopening of indoor hospitality, says Verlinden
    Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage
    Belgian companies suffer more ransomware attacks, but spend least on security
    French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium from stock exchange
    Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ 2h curfew
    Port of Antwerp heads international consortium aiming to make European ports greener
    Video: Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with these creative ideas
    Brussels curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday, expires at midnight
    Belgium and EU willing to discuss lifting coronavirus vaccine patents
    Government agrees to give employees coronavirus bonus in form of meal cheques
    Boss of mask firm Avrox arrested in France, extradition awaited
    Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery network
    Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2
    View more
    Share article:

    Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in teens

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The efficacy rate of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years proved to be 96%, according to early data from the trial on this age group.

    The follow-up after 35 days found the vaccine was generally well-tolerated in teens, and no serious safety concerns were identified, a press release from Moderna on Thursday stated. 

    “An initial analysis of 3,235 participants showed a vaccine efficacy rate of 96% in participants who received at least one injection. The analysis included 12 cases starting 14 days after the first dose and based on the United States’ Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of the coronavirus,” the statement read.

    It added that, because the incidence rate of Covid-19 is lower in adolescents, the case definition is less strict than that for the trials of adults, resulting in vaccine efficacy against milder cases of the virus.

    Related News

     

    Moderna added that it is continuing to collect data as part of this trial on teens and that it is in discussions with regulators about a potential amendment to its regulatory filings for its coronavirus vaccine.

    It added that the trial study on its vaccine for children ages six months to 11 years old is ongoing.

    Belgium could be vaccinating people aged 16 and 17 during the summer holidays if the vaccination campaign goes ahead as planned, according to a proposal by the Vaccination Task Force. The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for this age group.

    Increase in production and efficacy against strains

    Moderna added that it is working to increase the number of coronavirus vaccines produced by the end of this year to 1 billion doses (its previous goal was to produce 800 million) and that it is investing to increase its global supply of coronavirus vaccines to up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

    Initial data also showed its booster shots improved people’s immune responses against key coronavirus variants of concern, including the South African and Brazilian strains.

    “We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants,” said the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel.