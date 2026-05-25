Away fans banned at next season's Liège-Charleroi game after weekend's violence

Standard Liège's general manager Pierre Francois pictured during a press conference folloiwing Saturday's derby game against Sporting Charleroi. Credit: Bruno Fahy/Belga

Matches between Standard Liège and Charleroi will take place without away supporters at Sclessin next season following Saturday’s violent derby incidents.

Pierre François, Standard Liège’s general manager, expressed regret over the clashes, noting that families and children were left in tears after Charleroi fans targeted their section of the stadium.

He argued that the enhanced penalties proposed by Pro League CEO Lorin Parys won’t curb violence, which he believes stems from broader societal issues.

François also raised the escalating provocations between the two clubs, both on and off the pitch, as reasons for excluding away fans in future derbies.

New internal rules will be introduced to tackle provocative player celebrations, François confirmed.

Saturday’s clashes caused significant property damage, including the destruction of around 50 seats, vandalised restrooms, forced barriers, and a LED screen set on fire.

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