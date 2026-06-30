Dutch crash out of World Cup after losing to Morocco in wild penalty shootout

Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores the winning penalty in a 3-2 shootout defeat of the Netherlands. Credit: Carl De Souza/AFP via Belga

The Netherlands have crashed out of the World Cup after losing to Morocco on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Morocco dominated for much of the game with 70% possession, but went behind to a Cody Gakpo goal in the 72nd minute following a lightning-fast break by the Netherlands.

Liverpool forward Gakpo chose to play despite announcing on Saturday that he and his partner had lost their unborn son.

Morocco's Issa Diop scored a stoppage time header in the 91st minute, bringing the score level and ensuring the tie would be decided on penalties following extra time.

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all missed from the spot before Ismael Saibari finally sent Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen the wrong way, finding the bottom corner and breaking Dutch hearts.

Morocco's next match is on Saturday, 4 July in the Round of 16 against Canada.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has said he will consider his position “from tomorrow” following his team's defeat.

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