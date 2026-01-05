Ten people found guilty of cyber-bullying Brigitte Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron. Credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Belga

Ten people have been convicted of cyber-bullying French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The defendants - eight men and two women - were accused of spreading false claims about her age gap with the president, as well as her gender and sexuality.

Eight individuals received suspended sentences ranging from 4 to 8 months for malicious comments that were described by the court as degrading, insulting, and aimed at harming Mrs Macron, including accusations of so-called "paedocriminality".

One defendant was handed a six month prison term due to his absence at the hearing.

Today's ruling in France is a forerunner of a bigger trial in the US concerning the Macrons. The couple have filed a defamation lawsuit against US right-wing influencer Candace Owens, who has also voiced conspiracy theories about the first lady's gender.

