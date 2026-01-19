Spain: At least 39 dead following high-speed train collision

Credit: Belga

At least 39 people died, and 73 were injured after two high-speed trains collided in Spain.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening at around 7:40 pm in Adamuz, near Córdoba.

A high-speed train carrying over 300 passengers derailed and ended up on an adjacent track.

The derailed train collided with another high-speed train travelling in the opposite direction, carrying around 200 passengers.

Both trains involved in the collision derailed as a result of the impact.

Of those hospitalised, 24 are reported to be in critical condition, according to the Spanish news agency EFE, citing sources within the investigation.

Related News