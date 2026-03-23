US: Two pilots killed in plane crash at a New York airport

Illustrative image of Air Canada aircrafts. Credit: Air Canada/X

The passenger plane crash at LaGuardia Airport in New York has claimed the lives of the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft, according to various US media outlets, including NBC, on Monday.

The accident occurred on the tarmac and involved Jazz Aviation Flight 8646, operated on behalf of Air Canada, from Montreal to LaGuardia.

The aircraft, carrying 76 passengers and four crew members, reportedly collided with a fire and rescue service vehicle. At the time of the incident, the vehicle was reportedly en route to another incident at the airport.

Footage from US media shows how the nose of the plane was mangled by the collision with the vehicle. Little remains of the fire truck as well. The aircraft was reportedly travelling at approximately 40 kilometres per hour at the time of the collision.

At least two other people were injured. They were reportedly hospitalised with broken bones. Air traffic at the airport has been suspended until further notice.

The exact circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

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