Luxembourg airport suspends flights due to drone activity, including to Brussels

Credit: Belga

Luxembourg is investigating unauthorised drone activity that briefly halted traffic at the country’s main airport overnight, Prime Minister Luc Frieden said on Saturday.

Frieden said Luxembourg was working with its NATO allies over the incident.

He added that “potentially larger drones” had been seen in the country’s airspace in recent days, but said it was too early to determine where they had come from.

Traffic at Luxembourg Airport was briefly suspended overnight from Friday to Saturday after drones were detected flying without authorisation in the area.

Flight operations later resumed. The airport said the suspension was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, airline crews, airport staff and aircraft.

National carrier Luxair said more than 1,800 passengers were affected by the disruption.

It said 17 inbound flights were diverted to other airports, including Brussels, Paris and Frankfurt.

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Luxair said it was working closely with Lux-Airport, the relevant authorities and its partners to assist affected passengers and restore its flight schedule.

Operations resumed on Saturday, but the airline warned that further disruption and knock-on effects were expected.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv’s European allies have raised the alarm over suspected Russian-linked “hybrid attacks”.

Unauthorised drones were also spotted over sensitive sites in Belgium and Denmark last year.

Earlier this year, an explosives-laden drone was found at a German airport, with Berlin blaming Moscow.