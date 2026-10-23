Ukraine still reports issues with Starshield, despite Trump announcing restoration of access

US President Donald Trump at a NATO meeting. Credit: Belga

Ukraine’s military still faces restrictions on SpaceX’s Starshield satellite communications system, despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that Elon Musk had restored the armed forces’ access to the network.

A source within Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said there was still no confirmation that the restrictions had been lifted.

“Even this morning, cases of signal loss were still being observed at speeds of 161km/h,” the source told journalists. The comments suggest that operational problems with the system remain unresolved, despite the earlier announcement from Washington.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk directly ordered restrictions to be imposed on the Starshield satellite network in Ukraine, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Ukraine relies on Starshield, a military version of the Starlink network, to deploy drones deep behind Russian lines. In recent days, Ukraine reported encountering problems using the network, as its equipment lost connection once it reached certain speeds.

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