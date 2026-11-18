Vincent Kompany is set to return to the dugout at Bayern Munich on Friday after the Belgian was sidelined after collapsing at the training grounds of his club.

The German side will face FC Cologne at home on Friday in the Bundesliga, with Kompany taking over head coach duties from his assistant, Aaron Danks.

Kompany collapsed on 23 October during a training session of the reserve team. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed meningitis. He was discharged after six days to continue his recovery at home.

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Under the interim reign of Danks, Bayern claimed four victories and a draw across all competitions.

On Monday, Kompany led a Bayern training session for the first time since his return. Due to a shoulder injury he sustained when he collapsed, his left arm had to be supported during the session.

Bayern still have a busy schedule ahead of them before the Christmas break. After the match against Cologne on Friday, the team will travel to Lille for a Champions League fixture next week. This will be followed by four more league matches, a German Cup tie and another Champions League match.