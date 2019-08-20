Belgium in Brief: fines, football dreams and the rise of non-alcoholic beer

Non-alcoholic beer and wine are seeing more interest in Belgium, the Tour and Taxis neighbourhood is evacuated after a gas leak and Europe gets the largest bike parking facility in the world.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Brussels police fined 596 ‘vulnerable road users’ for committing a traffic offence in July, according to recent figures from the police. Read more.

Workers from around Tour & Taxis have been allowed to return to offices after a gas leak at a construction site saw them evacuated on Tuesday morning. Read more.

On Monday, Utrecht opened the world’s largest bicycle parking facility in the world, knocking Tokyo off the top spot. Read more.

Based on excise duty declarations, the Finance Department has calculated that 239,294 hectolitres, close to 14 million litres, of non-alcoholic beer and wine were sold in 2018, almost triple the amount marketed in 2013 (86,370 hectolitres). In 2017, the sector accounted for only 146,771 hectolitres. Read more.

The Belliard Tunnel was closed to traffic on Tuesday morning due to a problem with ventilation. Read more.

A patient has undergone robotic surgery for the first time at the centre for cardiovascular diseases at the University Hospital of Brussels (UZ Brussel). Read more.

Belgium is not looking to be a candidate to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, despite rumours otherwise, according to Stefan Van Loock, spokesman for the Belgian Football Union. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times