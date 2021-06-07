Belgium in Brief: A Short Break From Changes...

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium gave the official go-ahead for the announced relaxations from 9 June and introduced the latest travel rules, announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Friday. Read more.
“The fact that we can look forward with fewer worries is because we have all behaved safely in recent weeks, but also because of the vaccination campaign,” announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Friday. Read more.
While a number of relaxations are planned in Belgium for the coming weeks, the end of the obligation to wear a face mask is not yet in sight, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Read more.
The latest update to Belgium’s coronavirus rules – more here – have provided some more information on how travel will look for non-residents looking to arrive in the country from a non-EU country from 1 July. Read more.
Belgium’s King Philippe is to take part in a ceremony to welcome the return of the remaining ‘relics’ of the assassinated prime minister of the newly independent Congo, Patrice Emery Lumumba, according to a minister of the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Read more.